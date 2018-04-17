Grab your tissues and read this incredibly moving Pulitzer Prize acceptance speech

It was arguably the biggest story of 2017, so it was no surprise that Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of the New York Times, and Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker, won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their reporting on the decades of sexual harassment and assault inflicted by Harvey Weinstein (and the flood of revelations that came after ).

Kantor and Twohey’s acceptance speech, which Kantor shared on Twitter, is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the depth of reporting, collaboration, and meticulous attention to detail that went into breaking a story that launched a movement. And get your tissues ready, because the reporters reveal that part of their motivation in pursuing such a potentially explosive story was their two young daughters. Twohey was on maternity leave when she began the investigation. They said:

“When these girls are much older, and mature enough to understand terrible violations, and humiliation, and pain, we are going to sit them down and tell them the story of our investigation, and our team’s work, and how all of us became part of something much bigger than ourselves. We will attempt to explain how one day we were working on an incredibly tough story, and then just a few days later, we started to see change happening all over the world.”

KD