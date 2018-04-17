These Tax Day freebies make it slightly less painful to be broke in 2018

As Benjamin Franklin should have written in Poor Richard’s Almanac, the best way to mark another Tax Day is with a quick trip to Hooters. The penny-pinching founding father would not only have appreciated the chicken-wing chain’s special Tax Day deal, but he probably would have enjoyed the ambiance.
Tax Day is today, and if you’re looking for sustenance after you’ve filed your 1040, take advantage of these deals–just like your forefathers would have wanted.
Get Shreddin’
- Office Depot and Staples are both offering free shredding services to rid your office of tax records and old receipts for free.
Get A Rub Down
- Visit HydroMassage to work out the knots that you surely earned while you were hunched over and filling tax forms–available at any Planet Fitness location nationwide.
Get Drinkin’
- Help your Tax Day hangover with a real one, thanks to Applebee’s $1 margaritas, a.k.a. the Dollarita, which you can probably afford no matter your tax bill.
- Participating Chili’s locations will serve up a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required.
Get Eatin’
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a 16-inch cheese pizza for $10.40 at participating locations. If you buy a drink at Babbo Italian Eatery, you’ll get an eight-inch cheese pizza for $4.17 Tuesday by mentioning the Tax Day special.
- Drown your sorrows in noodles with $4 off at Noodles & Co.
- Drown your tax bill sorrows with a free cookie thanks to Great American Cookies. No purchase necessary.
- Order the Tax Day meal at Boston Market and get a half chicken with two sides, cornbread, and a drink for $10.40.
- Get a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at Brueggers.
- Chuck E. Cheese is letting parents distract their children with a buy one, get one free large cheese pizza deal.
- White Castle is offering 15% off any in-Castle purchase.
- PF Changs has 15% off for takeout with the TaxDay code
- Get a free turkey or veggie dog at Hot Dog on a Stick
- Get a sort-of free sandwich at Schlotzsky’s.
The math is simple! We’re crunching the numbers…er ½ price cheeseburgers ALL DAY on April 17th at SONIC! ???????? pic.twitter.com/8ibVj37aUo
