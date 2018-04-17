This Copyright-Flaunting Music Video Imagines “Star Wars” With Really Long Lightsabers

Who: Auralnauts, a pair of YouTube remix wizards.

Why we care: Sure, the Sarlacc pit scene in Return of the Jedi is already perfect, but what if it also had a kickin’ synth soundtrack and really long lasers? This is the question Auralnauts apparently asked themselves before creating “Dirk Lasermaster: The Last Laser Master – Laser Magic Spectacular,” the best thing on the internet today. (Honestly, I can just sit here and think about what Star Wars would’ve been like had Luke Skywalker been named “Dirk Lasermaster” and giggle for about 15 minutes.) Although this particular digital manipulation would appear to violate all sorts of copyrights, Auralnauts apparently made their bones five years ago with a video called “Star Wars: Jedi Party,” so who knows? In any case, the pair has just made it really difficult to watch any future Star Wars movies without envisioning the lightsabers at an excessive length and Luke busting several sick moves.