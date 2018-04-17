Digital maps startup Mapbox hires away top Google Maps exec

Mapbox is a favorite mapping tool among developers thanks to its focus on letting developers customize the mapping data it provides. But despite Mapbox’s amalgamation of 130 data sources, the service still lacks abundant live traffic information and point-of-interest information for social places, such as bars, when compared to Google. That’s why the company has hired former Google Maps exec Andrew Chen, reports Reuters. Chen most recently spent his time at Google as a lead product manager of the local search unit and previously spent five years overseeing development of Google Maps tools, including the popular feature that allows users to see the estimated wait times at restaurants. Chen’s role at Mapbox will include helping the company better understand its customers’ mapping needs. Such customers currently include Snap and MasterCard.MG