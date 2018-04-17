Report: Apple is planning to launch a news subscription service

The company will launch the premium subscription service in an attempt to generate more revenue from online content and services, reports Bloomberg. The service will reportedly use technology from Texture, a magazine subscription service Apple bought last month. Apple will integrate Texture’s technology into the Apple News app with a premium subscription to the service giving users access to digital magazines. Revenue will be shared among magazine publishers that agree to be part of the new service. There’s no word on what the news service could cost, but Texture gave users access to over 200 publications for $9.99 a month. Apple’s news subscription service is expected to launch within the next year.MG