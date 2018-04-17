advertisement
  6:21 am

Elon Musk just gave over $100 million to the Boring Company

The funding was revealed in an SEC document, and the company confirmed that Musk provided most of the funds, reports Recode. In total, Musk’s Boring Company raised $113 million with Musk contributing over 90% of the funds. The remainder of the funds came from early employees. There’s no word yet on how the Boring Company will use the funds, but it’s a refreshing change to see the company raising funds the old-school way instead of only relying on selling flamethrowers.MG

