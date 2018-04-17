France will move gov officials off Telegram and WhatsApp over spying fears

The French government has announced it will be moving government officials from the apps to its own encrypted messaging app this summer, reports Reuters . The French government is making the move over fears that foreign states could spy on officials using the two apps. As a French spokesperson told Reuters:

“We need to find a way to have an encrypted messaging service that is not encrypted by the United States or Russia. You start thinking about the potential breaches that could happen, as we saw with Facebook, so we should take the lead.”

Around 20 French officials are currently testing the country’s own secure messaging app. If the tests go well, not only will the app roll out to all government officials, it could even be made available to French citizens in the future.MG