advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:05 am

Tesla has suspended Model 3 production . . . again

The company has suspended production of its Model 3 sedan for the second time in two months, reports Bloomberg. The suspension is expected to last four to five days with Tesla employees expected to use vacation days or simply stay at home with no pay. The suspension of the Model 3 comes just after Elon Musk lamented that “humans are overrated” after he blamed the company’s excessive automation on bottlenecking Model 3 production.MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company