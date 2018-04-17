TaskRabbit is investigating a “cybersecurity incident”

The company made the announcement on Twitter and has urged users who use the same password on their site on other sites to change it, reports TechCrunch. At this time, TaskRabbit still has not revealed what kind of cybersecurity incident has occurred, but it sounds like some type of breach involving user data is likely. TaskRabbit pairs people who need help with anything from packing for a move to assembling furniture with freelance workers ready to do the job. It was bought by Ikea last year but still operates independently.