5 Ways ESPN Could Please Cord-Cutters Without Killing Its Cable Business

ESPN+, which launched last week for $5 per month (or $50 per year), is more of a supplement than replacement for the cable channel, mainly offering sports like rugby and boxing that don’t get much play on ESPN proper, along with some original programming and items from the network’s back catalog. If you want to watch major sporting events like Monday Night Football, or popular studio programs like Pardon the Interruption, you must still subscribe to ESPN via a bundle of TV channels. ESPN’s freshly redesigned apps are a constant reminder of this reality, with many of its programs requiring pay TV authentication.

ESPN’s reluctance to blow up the TV bundle business is understandable. Although homes with ESPN have dropped by about 13 million since 2011 according to Nielsen, 87 million subscribers were still receiving the channel at the end of last year. ESPN gets an average of $7.86 from each of those homes according to SNL Kagan, and that’s before factoring in ad revenues. While ESPN executives have talked about shifting more cable programming over to its streaming services, it’s not going to happen overnight.

Still, it’s possible to imagine a better version of the app that ESPN released last week, one that appealed more to cord-cutters and cord-nevers without blowing up the company’s existing business model. After spending some time with the new ESPN app and ESPN+, a few ideas come to mind:

1. Round-The-Clock News And Highlights

Unless you’re a pay TV subscriber, ESPN’s TV apps (currently on Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku) make a chore out of catching up on sports news. You can click around for individual news clips, and ESPN can auto-play multiple videos in succession, but most clips are only about a minute long with no sense of continuity as you bounce between them.

ESPN should take a cue from CBS, which launched a free round-the-clock streaming news service a couple of months ago. CBS Sports HQ offers live, anchored sports coverage with highlights, analysis, and a persistent ticker for scores and headlines. For cord-cutters, it’s a great app to throw on the TV when you’re not sure what to watch or just want to catch up on the news. ESPN rival Fox Sports has dipped its toes into this area as well, offering a linear news and highlights channel through Pluto TV’s free streaming app.

ESPN’s app already offers a wealth of highlights and commentary, and the organization has plenty of knowledgeable folks who could anchor a live streaming news service. All ESPN needs now is the willingness to pull those pieces together into something cohesive.