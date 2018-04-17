As Cities Gentrify, Airbnb Wants To Point Travelers To Towns That Appreciate Tourists

As Airbnb continues to face scrutiny over its impact on traveler meccas like Paris and San Francisco, the home-sharing company is opening a new global Office of Healthy Tourism. The move is an effort to help reduce some of the pressure that heavy tourism can place on popular destinations, with Airbnb hoping to draw travelers to less-trafficked places that will be more appreciative of tourist dollars.

The new office will focus on projects that explore how technology can be used to create new travel destinations. Airbnb says it’s also appointing an advisory board, which will consist of former global tourism officials hailing from the United Nations, Australia, and Africa.

It’s an interesting announcement in light of the company’s escalating battle with one of its biggest markets: Last week, Paris sued Airbnb for allegedly failing to remove listings that don’t comply with legal requirements. The suit follows a series of restrictions Paris passed in 2017 that instituted a tax on home-sharing income and limited the number of days that a person could rent their apartment on such platforms.

The Problem With Popular Destinations

Like many tourist-heavy destinations, Paris’s problem is twofold. On the one hand, it suffers from a lack of housing stock. On the other hand, it has an influx of travelers, fueled by more expendable income, cheap flights, and, yes, more price-accessible accommodations like Airbnb. As travel becomes more available to more people–more democratized, you might say–cities themselves are losing pieces of their identity. In January 2017, a report noted that four areas of Paris, those cloistered around major tourist attractions like the Louvre, were seeing a decline in residents. Some French officials have attributed the loss to home sharing.

“They are eroding the very quality of the destinations of the cities they want to promote,” says Tom Slee, who authored the book What’s Yours Is Mine, The Dark Side of the Sharing Economy.

Other destinations are experiencing this same problem, which is why cities like Berlin, Barcelona, and San Francisco have sought limits on Airbnb hosts. In Venice, Italy, nearly 9% of housing stock in historic centers is listed on Airbnb as whole-home rentals, according to a 2017 study reviewing the effects of Airbnb on Italian cities.

Of course, Venice’s tourist problem predates Airbnb. Hotels and cruise ships support the bulk of the roughly 30 million tourists who descend on the city each year, all pushing one another out of the way to catch a glimpse of Ponte di Rialto or Piazza San Marco.