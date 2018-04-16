Kendrick Lamar just won a Pulitzer Prize for his album “DAMN”

Kendrick Lamar just became the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize.

Lamar swept the rap categories at the Grammys back in January with his fourth studio album, DAMN, but now there’s another prize that validates how his work transcends music and culture. According to the Pulitzer Prize board, DAMN is “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

It’s a very Pulitzer-y way of saying, “Kendrick’s work is both lit and woke AF.”KI