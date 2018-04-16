Report: Sean Hannity was Michael Cohen’s third client

Here’s an interesting development to the courtroom drama surrounding President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen. The attorney reportedly advised three clients over the last year, providing legal advice. The first two people were Trump and GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy–both of whom Cohen allegedly helped facilitate hush-money transactions to keep mistresses quiet.

We now know who the third person is. Today, at a hearing in Manhattan, a judge made Cohen say the name of the third person: Sean Hannity. Here’s a tweet from a Wall Street Journal reporter who was at the courthouse:

Michael Cohen’s previously unnamed third client is SEAN HANNITY. — erica orden (@eorden) April 16, 2018

This is indeed a huge bombshell–one we’ll hopefully learn more details about soon. But for the time being, it seems the Trump-loving Fox News host was a Cohen client. We’ll see how Hannity responds to this development.

Update: A Fox News representative sent the following statement from Hannity:

“Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party.”

