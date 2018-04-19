At Lincoln Center, Hyper-Individualized Plays For Fans With Autism

About four years ago, Russell Granet, an arts executive at New York’s Lincoln Center, had an eye-opening conversation with a parent that ended up changing the direction of Lincoln Center’s programming. The parent lamented that she could no longer take her family to the world-class performing arts center because the shows there were too overwhelming for her child, who is on the autism spectrum. “It’s just not a place for us,” Granet recalls the parent saying.

Granet took the comment to heart.

“When you work at Lincoln Center, you don’t really want to hear that,” says Granet, who headed up the organization’s education arm when we spoke. (He was recently named Lincoln Center’s acting president.) “We have a very large mission here—the greatest art for the largest number of people.”

It’s a broad mandate, for sure, but Lincoln Center is one step closer to achieving it this week with the Big Umbrella Festival, its first-ever festival dedicated to children on the autism spectrum. The event kicked off last week in time for Autism Awareness Month, and runs through May 6.

Big Umbrella features a mix of interactive theater, multi-sensory experiences, and “relaxed” performances that take place across the Lincoln Center campus. The month-long festival also includes professional development opportunities for artists interested in presenting autism-friendly work. Big Umbrella was produced with a diverse mix of support from foundations, philanthropists, and public funds facilitated by autism initiatives.

“This has been four years in the making,” Granet tells me, referring to his aforementioned conversation with a parent. As it turned out, other senior staff members at Lincoln Center Education were also previously having similar conversations. So Lincoln Center got to work, reaching out to autism researchers, parents, and pediatricians to brainstorm ways it could better serve patrons with autism, and their families.

Low-Sensory, Low-Batch

Because people on the autism spectrum are often overwhelmed by stimuli and surprises, basic theatrical conventions—flashy lights, costume changes, sound effects—can be terribly upsetting, especially for children on the spectrum. For years, theater companies have produced low-sensory stage shows to make theater more inclusive—Broadway hits like The Lion King and Aladdin offer autism-friendly performances, for instance—but Granet says parents have told him that those types of performances still don’t meet the needs of all kids on the spectrum.