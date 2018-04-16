Just what our beaches and parks need—more Domino’s pizza boxes

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting a Domino’s pizza delivered while you admire the James Brown statue in Augusta, Georgia, you’re in luck. The company announced today that customers can now order pizza online for delivery to more than 150,000 new delivery “hotspots,” which include U.S. parks, beaches, public pools, and other destinations that do not have traditional addresses, like the aforementioned James Brown statue.

To ensure that there aren’t pizza delivery drivers roaming the streets with rapidly cooling pies, customers prepay for their orders, select a delivery location from a menu, and can add instructions to help drivers identify them, including a phone number in case of delivery hiccups. Domino’s will then text order status updates, including estimated arrival times. Once the hand-off is complete, pizza lovers can dine on their Meatzza and Stuffed Cheesy Bread en plein air before hopefully not leaving their trash lying around some beautiful public space.ML