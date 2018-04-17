How Netflix Kept Growing In Q1–Even Without A New “Stranger Things” Or “Crown”

Netflix’s virtuous cycle of converting more content into more subscribers played out mightily on Monday when it released its first-quarter earnings . Once again, the video-streaming giant blew past Wall Street and even its own predictions, adding an additional 7.4 million subscribers worldwide, and pushing its overall user base to over 125 million.

The growth is especially noteworthy given that none of the Netflix’s blockbuster favorites–Stranger Things, The Crown–dropped new seasons during the first quarter. New premieres included The End of the Fucking World and the sci-fi series Altered Carbon, and shows that returned included Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Grace and Frankie, and Santa Clarita Diet.

In an earnings call, the company said it is still on pace to spend about $8 billion on content this year, on original and licensed films and TV shows. A growing portion of that will go to local-language productions like O Mecanismo (The Mechanism) from Narcos creator Jose Padilha, which is tracking to be one of Netflix’s most viewed original series in Brazil. The company also gave a shout-out to La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), a Spanish language thriller that has become the most watched non-English series on Netflix in history.

“We’re drafting off a world that’s become more global and more connected,” said David Wells, Netflix’s CFO.

Talk Local, Act Universal

So far the poster child for Netflix’s local language strategy is 3%, the Brazilian series that content chief Ted Sarandos said is the “first example of local language, Brazilian TV working around the world.” That show was made with an entirely Brazilian cast and is shot entirely in Portuguese, yet it resonated with Netflix subscribers in many other territories. Aiding this kind of expansion is Netflix’s investment in better dubbing and subtitling technology.

“What’s really great is we can bring our technology know-how to bring a great story from anyone in the world to the rest of the world,” said Sarandos, who said he was particularly pleased with Casa de Papal, which Netflix is planning to expand into sequels and spin-offs.

“The scale on it has been, if it connects in the country (of origin), that’s what it’s built for,” he went on. “If it gets viewing outside of the country, that’s great. If it gets global viewing, like we’ve seen with Dark (a German series) and 3% recently, and Las Chicas del Cabel from Spain, we’re thrilled, and it scales wonderfully.”