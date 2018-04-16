How AR And VR Could Help Get Humans To Mars

Having your vehicle break down when you’re far from home can be inconvenient and at times alarming, but not usually an insurmountable problem. Having it break down when you’re more than 100 million miles from home can be disastrous.

To help space travelers recover from the kinds of mishaps that can occur in the reaches of deep space—mishaps that can end missions and potentially end lives—Lockheed Martin is combining machine learning and artificial intelligence with augmented and virtual reality interfaces to provide a bit more self-reliance to manned space exploration missions at distances at which it could take more than 40 minutes to get a reply from mission control.

Known as MAIA—the Model-based Artificial Intelligent Assistant—this “digital ecosystem,” as Lockheed calls it, is getting its first rollout today, as part of Lockheed’s work to support NASA’s NextSTEP program, which works with private-sector companies to develop the technologies that will eventually take men and women to Mars.

The system combines a full digital representation of a spacecraft or surface installation, updated in real time, with machine learning algorithms that can look ahead to understand what might occur under various conditions, and interfaces including augmented reality and virtual reality gear that can provide repair and maintenance instructions or let crew members explore various parts of a spacecraft without having to actually visit them.

Lockheed hopes to apply the system first to NASA’s Orion spacecraft, which is slated to start taking astronauts to space in the 2020s as part of NASA’s plan to send humans to Mars in the early 2030s. The idea is to bring a crucial measure of self-reliance to crews operating in deep space, where assistance from Earth may not be immediately available, says Bill Pratt, program manager for Lockheed’s NextSTEP work with NASA.

AN ARMY OF GENIUSES

“In low earth orbit there’s essentially no communications delay, and if you have an emergency you can push the button and come home in a matter of hours,” Pratt says. “At Mars, there’s a 40-minute round-trip delay in communications. So if a problem pops up at or near Mars and it’s a critical event, we may have a lot of smart people on the ground, an army of geniuses, but they may not be able to jump in. So the crew has to become a lot more self-sufficient.”

The canonical example is the Apollo 13 mission of 1970, which experienced a “critical event” two and a half days after launch when an oxygen tank exploded, causing a host of problems and jeopardizing the entire mission, including the three crew members’ lives. To solve one problem, NASA technicians on the ground devised a fix known as “the mailbox” using duct tape and an air hose from a space suit. But they were able to tell the crew how to implement it only because the round-trip communications delay between Earth and the Moon is less than three seconds. A 40-minute delay would in many cases render such assistance useless.