Laws Banning After-Hours Email Won’t Fix Our 24/7 Work Culture

Last month, Brooklyn Council member Rafael Espinal proposed a new law that could make it illegal for employers in New York City to require their employees to check their email accounts outside of official working hours. If passed, The Right to Disconnect bill would make New York City the first U.S. city to ban private employers from asking workers to be on call after hours. Notably, similar legislation has already been passed in France.

On the one hand, I welcome Espinal’s initiative. As he said in an interview: “I think that because of technology, the lines have been blurred on when the workday begins and when the workday ends, and there are employers who take advantage of that fact.” He’s right—the lines have been blurred. We’re working longer than ever before, and in some cases, employers do exploit their ability to capture employees’ time, even when they are in the privacy of their home cooking dinner or trying to put their kids to sleep.

Related: How You Unplug: At The End Of The Day, And Beyond

I also agree with the spirit of Espinal’s initiative. He says he wants workers to be able to “decompress, reduce anxiety, and be able to perform better when they get to work the next day.” But can disconnecting only be achieved through legislation? Is passing legislation even a good idea?

As a psychologist who has spent much of the past decade writing about the impact of living in an overwired world, I’ve thought a lot about the very issue Espinal wants to tackle. In my first book, Rewired, I demonstrated how our overwired and digitally distracted world was slowly eroding our ability to focus, and worse yet, rewriting our brains. In my most recent book, Create More Flow, I returned to this problem in order to offer powerful and actionable strategies to disconnect. This is exactly why I think legislation alone won’t work when it comes to regulating work-related communications after hours.

To start strategically disconnecting and reclaiming our work-life balance, we don’t need to enact bills–we need to take ownership.

Step 1: Move Out Of Crisis Management

Prior to the internet or even fax machines, we had to think ahead and set realistic expectations regarding time. Back in graduate school, I had a professor who had a sign on her door that read, “Your procrastination is not my problem.” It was a not-so-gentle reminder to everyone that we shouldn’t expect her to work on our schedules. More than two decades later, a lot of people today expect 24/7 responsiveness. If we can’t reach a client or employee via email, we text–or even call–them. But do we really need to be in crisis mode all the time?