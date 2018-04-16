With “Ready Player One,” Steven Spielberg has become the first $10 billion filmmaker

If it shouldn’t seem unusual that Steven Spielberg’s latest hit, Ready Player One, has made nearly half a billion dollars worldwide in three weeks. Spielberg is a famously crowd-pleasing filmmaker, and RPO has been rabidly anticipated since the director became attached to the project, an adaptation of the international bestselling book. What makes this development interesting, however, is that Ready Player One has pushed Spielberg into a unique distinction among all directors: his films have now collectively grossed over $10 billion. The tracking site Box Office Mojo breaks down how each of the director’s films have fared financially, with Ready Player One currently paling next to Spielberg’s greatest hit, Jurassic Park, which made nearly a billion worldwide all by itself. While the achievement is indeed impressive, Michael Bay currently sits roughly three Transformers flicks away from becoming the second filmmaker to hit $10 billion, with his current tally of $6.4 billion.JB
