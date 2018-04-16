Solange’s New Art Installation Is Also A Pretty Amazing Uniqlo Ad

On Saturday, Solange helped Beyoncé explode the social media sphere by crashing her big sister’s Coachella set for an epic dance-off. But it was the day before that she launched a much quieter, and perhaps unexpected piece of work.
The performance art piece “Metatronia” launched at UCLA’s Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and it’s a pretty mesmerizing piece of work, featuring dance and sculpture directed and created by Solange. But it also might be 2018’s most unique piece of advertising, since it was commissioned by retail giant Uniqlo and created in partnership with agency Droga5 London. Watch the video above again–notice the dancers decked out in all those stylishly flexible basics? The exhibit is part of the brand’s ongoing “Art and Science of Lifewear” campaign.
In her statement for the piece, Solange wrote: “Metatronia explores the process, and mapping of creation. The piece is an exercise on following the intuitive force that guides us, helping us to create space, and silence the mind to create the work. Continuing my practices and interest in exploring the relationship of movement and architecture as a meditation, Metatronia centers around building frequency and creating charge through visual storytelling.”
so excited to premier Metatronia (Metatrons Cube) (2018), a performance piece film featuring my newest sculpture, i directed and conceived in partnership with @uniqlousa at the @hammer_museum tomorrow ⬜️ …. it’s been a dream to build modular sculptures that can tour, interact, and engage with the public (will update u on this sooon) and i truly can’t thank you all for this support and space to evolve with these practices. it means the utmost…. can’t thank you enough @griffin_frazen for bringing this sculpture to life… to @onvacation for literally moving mountains to support my dreams and visions and @uniqlo and droga 5 for helping this all come to fruition. thank you,
Solange worked with choreographers Gerard & Kelly, and dancers from California State University. The giant white cube, or “Metatronia Cube” will be traveling to select locations around the U.S. this summer.
See the entire exhibit here at the Hammer Museum site.