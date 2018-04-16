Solange’s New Art Installation Is Also A Pretty Amazing Uniqlo Ad

On Saturday, Solange helped Beyoncé explode the social media sphere by crashing her big sister’s Coachella set for an epic dance-off . But it was the day before that she launched a much quieter, and perhaps unexpected piece of work.

The performance art piece “Metatronia” launched at UCLA’s Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and it’s a pretty mesmerizing piece of work, featuring dance and sculpture directed and created by Solange. But it also might be 2018’s most unique piece of advertising, since it was commissioned by retail giant Uniqlo and created in partnership with agency Droga5 London. Watch the video above again–notice the dancers decked out in all those stylishly flexible basics?

In her statement for the piece, Solange wrote: “Metatronia explores the process, and mapping of creation. The piece is an exercise on following the intuitive force that guides us, helping us to create space, and silence the mind to create the work. Continuing my practices and interest in exploring the relationship of movement and architecture as a meditation, Metatronia centers around building frequency and creating charge through visual storytelling.”

Solange worked with choreographers Gerard & Kelly, and dancers from California State University. The giant white cube, or “Metatronia Cube” will be traveling to select locations around the U.S. this summer.

See the entire exhibit here at the Hammer Museum site.