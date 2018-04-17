This Neural Operating System Lets Paralyzed, Voiceless Patients Communicate

Sixteen years ago, Henry Evans was driving his kids to school when he suddenly felt sick. Evans, who was the chief financial officer of a Silicon Valley tech startup at the time, started slurring his words and began to have trouble seeing. When he returned home, he struggled to keep his balance. Hours later, struck by a rare, stroke-like brainstem disorder, he was in a coma; when he eventually came out of the coma, he was unable to move or speak. At first, he communicated by blinking “yes” or “no,” as his wife spoke letters, to spell out words. Later, he looked at a board covered in letters while his wife tried to guess what he was saying.

On a weekday in early April, Evans–who has become an advocate for using advanced technology to help people in similar situations–became an early tester of a new way to communicate. A headband wrapped around his forehead, along with another sensor on the bridge of his nose, monitored electrical signals from his brain and eyes in real time. By fusing those signals together and looking for particular signatures in the data, the system allowed Evans to control and navigate through a tablet in front of him without touching it or speaking.

He could select prewritten messages, such as “I need water” or “I’m feeling cold,” or type via a visual keyboard on the screen. On another screen with various Alexa commands, he told Alexa to start playing music. In the background, the technology measured his focus, level of calm, and other factors that could be used to send alerts in the case of an emergency.

Called Nuos, the system was designed by a startup called Nuro. Cofounder and CEO Francois Gand, a serial tech entrepreneur, started exploring assistive technology after an accident–and seven reconstructive surgeries on his right hand–left him unable to hold a mouse for several years. He saw that current solutions were limited. After a friend became partially paralyzed in an accident on a mountain trail, Gand saw his friend’s experience as further confirmation that he needed to find a better solution.

The Nuos system is particularly designed for people who are paralyzed and unable to talk, a situation that can happen after a stroke. In the most extreme cases, patients suffer from “locked-in syndrome,” unable to move anything other than their eyes. “At that point in time those people become entrapped,” says Gand. “They have a lot of difficulty to start interacting with the world, start interacting with their family members, [and] interacting with doctors, nurses, professional caregivers.”

This was Henry Evans’s situation at first, though he later regained some ability to move his head and some slight movement between his thumb and forefinger. As he and his wife slowly perfected the use of a “letter board,” they eventually became so adept that she could spell out words without holding up the board, just by watching his eyes move. But the process is laborious. Gand says that one doctor told him that some patients refuse to use this type of board. “They are so frustrated and so angry because they cannot express themselves,” he says. The inability to communicate can be a final straw for some patients. Some have gone to court to fight for the right to assisted suicide.