This Common Conflict Resolution Tactic Is A Sign Of Bad Management

Companies frequently suffer from problems on the inside more than from problems with the competition. And the most common reason internal issues typically arise is because of a lack of aligned execution. It’s leaders’ jobs to get everyone pulling in the same direction, but many resort to a “compromise” that does anything but: They simply “agree to disagree” and then just plow ahead. Here’s why this strategy so often fails, and what savvy managers should do instead.

Disagreement Is Good, And Inevitable

Effective leaders need their teams to work toward unfamiliar and unachieved goals, rather than just executing the same familiar things they’ve done a million times before. In these cases, it’s likely that no one knows the sure-shot way to succeed.

When many smart people are trying to figure that out together, it’s normal for divergent and strong opinions to crop up. This risks prolonging the decision-making process–since, after all, teams can rarely wait for consensus in order to take action. Yet if leaders force a decision too quickly, the execution can suffer due to foot dragging from those who disagree with it.

For managers, this dilemma tends to lead to one of two outcomes:

“Agree to disagree.” This is the escapist route, whereby a manager ends a conflict by getting all parties to tolerate–but not necessarily accept–the outcome. This often means trying to keep egos intact, even at the cost of what’s best for the company or team. What’s more, it preserves the status quo; even after everyone’s supposedly moved on, people will continue to try to convince one another of their own opposing views, merely “tolerating” the one they’ve all nominally “agreed” to. “Disagree, then commit.” The key here is to earn everyone’s actual commitment, so that the disagreement doesn’t continue to fester beneath the surface. It’s the far more effective “solver” route that moves past egotism and puts the organization’s needs first.

Far too many leaders and managers allow their teams to “agree to disagree.” It’s one thing to cultivate diverse perspectives in the decision-making process, but it’s another to fail to arrive at the best one after they’ve all had a chance to be considered. By agreeing to disagree, managers essentially commit their teams to a painfully slow execution, ridden with factionalism, that’s doomed to fail.

A Hybrid Solution

The alternative approach, of “disagree, then commit,” combines a little bit of democracy and a little bit of dictatorship–in that order: