John Oliver Explains Just Where Cardi B’s Tax Money (And Yours) Is Going

What: An incisive look at who is paying how much in taxes, and where that money is going.

Who: John Oliver and the team at Last Week Tonight.

Why we care: Newly crowned rap queen Cardi B recently opined in an Instagram video about paying taxes: “I want to fucking know WHAT YA DOING WITH MY FUCKING MONEY!” On Sunday night, John Oliver brought the kind of broad ranging answer to Cardi’s question–at one point addressing her directly–with the kind of thoroughness, unflinching perspective, and hilarity for which Last Week Tonight has become known. Over the course of 16 minutes, Oliver elucidates how last year’s tax bill made it so that citizens pay more in taxes than corporations, how corporations have options for paying even less, and how all of this could have been avoided. Have a look at the video below, if you’re not scrambling to complete your own taxes before they’re due on April 17.

JB