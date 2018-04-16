China has set its rules for testing self-driving cars

Announcing the new rules, Xin Guobin, the vice minister of the Ministry of Industry of Information Technology, said that the recent crashes in the United States involving Tesla and Uber have ensured that China will make self-driving car safety a top priority:

“To ensure the safety of road tests, we will not only require that road tests take place on prescribed streets, but also that the test driver sits in the driver position throughout, monitoring the car and the surrounding environment, and ready to take control of the car at any time. This is a lesson that we have learned from the accidents faced by Uber and Tesla.”