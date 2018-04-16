Bumble will now let users log in to their app without a Facebook account

The popular dating app is changing its login system on April 17 so it’s 30 million users can register or log in without needing to use their Facebook account, reports Wired . The move comes a week after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal. Announcing the move, Louise Troen, Bumble’s VP of international marketing and communications, said:

“Many of our users and prospective users asked for an alternative registration method. As always, empowering our users to make connections is our number-one priority, and we wanted to continue to ensure our users felt safe while doing this.”

Many dating (and other) apps allow users to create accounts and log in simply by connecting their Facebook account to the app. While this speeds up the onboarding process–and the apps can quickly import a Facebook user’s data, such as name, age, location, and more–the Facebook login process also allows Facebook to gain insights into how its users are using another app. With a major app like Bumble offering an alternative to Facebook logins, it will be interesting to see if other apps follow suit.MG