Tesla batteries last longer than expected

A survey of over 350 Tesla car owners found that their auto’s battery is lasting longer than expected, reports Electrek. While Tesla cars saw their battery capacity drop by 5% after only 50,000 miles, the rate of battery capacity decline slowed dramatically after that first milestone. Most of the Tesla EVs in the survey had 90% battery capacity after 185,000 miles, according to their owners. And at 500,000 miles, most Teslas still had 80% of their battery capacity. Tesla doesn’t list battery degradation performance for its Model S and Model X, but for its Model 3, Tesla advertises that the car’s battery will retain 70% capacity after 120,000 miles. In other words, it seems that this is a very conservative estimate given the results of the survey of Tesla owners.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens