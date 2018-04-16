Tesla batteries last longer than expected

A survey of over 350 Tesla car owners found that their auto’s battery is lasting longer than expected, reports Electrek. While Tesla cars saw their battery capacity drop by 5% after only 50,000 miles, the rate of battery capacity decline slowed dramatically after that first milestone. Most of the Tesla EVs in the survey had 90% battery capacity after 185,000 miles, according to their owners. And at 500,000 miles, most Teslas still had 80% of their battery capacity. Tesla doesn’t list battery degradation performance for its Model S and Model X, but for its Model 3, Tesla advertises that the car’s battery will retain 70% capacity after 120,000 miles. In other words, it seems that this is a very conservative estimate given the results of the survey of Tesla owners.MG