ACM Awards 2018 live-stream: How to watch country music’s Las Vegas bash without a TV

It’s not exactly music’s biggest night, but the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which airs tonight, promises to offer a procession of truly poignant moments for fans of the genre.

Notably, tonight’s telecast marks the first country music awards gathering to take place in Las Vegas since the city was devastated last year by the deadliest mass shooting in American history—so expect lots of tributes. It’s also the first TV appearance for music star Carrie Underwood since she suffered serious injuries to her face and wrist in a fall outside her home earlier this year.

The ACM Awards will air tonight, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, in a live broadcast from the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Country superstar Reba McEntire returns as the host for the 15th time.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to watch the awards online, your options are limited. As usual, the live-stream is only available as part of a pay-TV package or through a subscription-based streaming service. Fortunately, CBS is really trying to attract new converts to its CBS All Access service, so it’s letting new subscribers try it out for a free week.

If you’re willing to pay for a streaming service, or you already subscribe to one, there are several that offer live online feeds of CBS. I’ve rounded up a few options below. Note that CBS live-streams are not available in all areas, so if you’re a new subscriber, type in your zip code first to see if you can access local CBS broadcasts.

CBS has more information, including a full list of tonight’s performers, available here.CZ