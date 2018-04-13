Maybe Apple’s HomePod Is Just A Niche Product. And Maybe That’s OK

I don’t put too much stock in Bloomberg’s story this week saying that sales of Apple’s HomePod smart speaker are disappointing. There’s a good possibility that Apple isn’t selling as many of the speakers as it had hoped, but it might be for completely different reasons than those proposed in Mark Gurman’s article.

The story rests on Slice Intelligence data saying that the HomePod accounted for 10% of all smart speaker sales in the first 10 weeks after its launch, with Amazon’s Echo family dominating with 73% and Google Home taking 14%. After that, the HomePod slipped to about 4% market share, Slice says.

Some of the analysts I know have deep reservations about the Slice data, because it counts only online receipts and has poor visibility into in-store purchases. And that’s exactly when the Slice Intelligence data suggests HomePod sales began to flag–when it arrived in stores. That’s an unfortunate blind spot to have when looking at a product like the HomePod. You have to get a good earful of its sound–in a store–before you start feeling comfortable about shelling out $349 for one, especially considering the device’s other limitations (more on that below).

So the idea that the HomePod started tanking right when it hit stores sounds a little counterintuitive. The Bloomberg piece also relies on an unnamed sources saying that Apple lowered sales forecasts and cut orders to one of its contract manufacturers for the HomePod, Inventec.

Many journalists, including Gurman, have suggested that potential HomePod buyers were put off by the fact that the speaker can’t do as many digital-assistant tasks as the Echo and the Home. For instance, it can’t distinguish between different voices, doesn’t work as a Bluetooth speaker, and is unable to make phone calls without the help of an iPhone.

It’s true that Siri seems hobbled inside the HomePod. As of now, the speaker has no dynamic developer community to teach the device new skills, to use Amazon’s parlance. But it’s not been proven that that’s the reason buyers are balking (if they’re balking!).

Apple insists—and Google agrees—that people mainly use smart speakers to listen to music, and that the assistant tasks are secondary.