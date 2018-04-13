Leaked Apple memo: 12 employees were arrested last year for leaking secrets

Apple has long been obsessed with secrecy, but a new memo seems to take it to the next level. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports on a memo recently sent to all Apple employees stating that 29 Apple people were caught leaking secrets about planned products last year, and 12 of them were arrested. The memo describes in stark terms the implications for employees who leak and get caught: “These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere,” says product marketing executive Greg Joswiak in the memo.
Bloomberg’s Gurman is himself one of the main media beneficiaries of leaks from Apple employees. But that’s not where all the leaks come from. Many come from people at Apple’s suppliers who know the company’s plans–and some of them get paid to tell what they know. Apple says it’s Global Security team has worked “hand-in-hand” with its suppliers to eliminate leaks, but was not specific about its success.MS