The Yes Loitering Project Asks Kids Of Color To Rethink Public Space

On a weekday afternoon last spring after school, a group of teenagers in the Bronx performed an experiment: They walked around a single block and documented all the signs saying that they weren’t welcome. On apartment building walls, signs said “no loitering” and “no sitting” and “no playing.” At a restaurant selling buffalo wings, a sign said that there was a 15-minute limit for eating. In one corner store, a foreboding red sign said that anyone entering with a hoodie would be considered to be trespassing. A beauty supply store had a “no minors” sign, saying that the store would check IDs.

For the six teenagers, all between the ages of 15 and 18, it was the first step in a research and design project that looked at how many places youth were seemingly banned from hanging out, and the problem of a lack of public space for youth in the city. Working with designer, artist, and educator Chat Travieso, who had recognized the problem in some of his past projects with young people, they spent four months talking to public space designers, people working in the criminal justice system, city officials, and other experts, along with other teenagers. Then they began to rethink how public spaces can change.

Many of the black and Latinx young people they interviewed talked about being stopped by police or security just for being in a public space. One boy, who was 10 or 11, told the team about being followed by security at Target, who eventually told him that he needed to leave if he wasn’t going to buy anything.

“The kid was like, why are you doing this to me? There’s so many people here, why are you coming up to me?” says Monserrat Ambrosio, one of the teenage designer-researchers on the project, called Yes Loitering. “I think it impacted me because he was only 10 and he had already realized that because of his age and because of him being a kid of color, it really impacted the vibe of the space and how people treated him.” For slightly older students of color, the sense of constant surveillance can be even stronger.

In any location, teenagers often struggle to find a place to spend time with friends. But the challenge is greater in cities like New York, where families tend to live in small apartments without the room or privacy to invite people over. Most don’t have front or backyards. In the Bronx and elsewhere, apartment buildings often have “no loitering” signs even in their own courtyards. In some buildings, through a program called “Operation Clean Halls,” NYPD officers patrol hallways and move people who are “loitering”–an attempt, in theory, to cut down on drug deals, but a practice that can end up affecting anyone with no other place to go.

The Yes Loitering researchers heard repeatedly that people had especially negative assumptions about teenagers: They were seen as loud, reckless, disrespectful, dangerous. Store managers were quick to ask them to leave or to call police. New York City says it’s starting to shift away from its aggressive broken windows-style policing strategy, which sends people to court for minor crimes like sitting in a park after the park has officially closed, but young people still get criminal summonses for a minor crime.

“This idea of being in the wrong place at the wrong time–just because a police officer at a certain time might want to stop you or ask you questions or because you were in a store and being too loud and they kicked you out, or you get in a fight in school, all these things could end up with you having a criminal record,” says Travieso.