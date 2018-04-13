Is Heinz’s new “mayochup” just innovation gone wrong?

As if our nation weren’t polarized enough, a new condiment is threatening to divide us even further: On Wednesday, Heinz announced potential plans to bring “mayochup” into the world. It’s half ketchup, half mayonnaise, and if you ask some people, 100% wrong.

The food-processing company announced Thursday it’s contemplating selling the new product, provided it garners enough interest. It launched a public poll on Twitter, asking Americans to make the hard decision for them: “Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for yes and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.”

The reaction is mixed. Some enthusiastically voted yes, though think it should be called “ketchonaise” or by it’s Utah-born equivalent name, “fry sauce.” Others bemoaned a nation too lazy to mix its own condiments–or that it left Hellmann’s mayonnaise out of the equation. Many simply felt confused about the entire ordeal: As one commented, “I voted yes, but I don’t know how I feel about it.”

If I hear someone say pass the Mayochup, I will be livid. Mayoketchup people. Say it with me, mayoketchup. Mayochup sounds like a Pokémon. — King David (@thedavidperez__) April 12, 2018

Been making it for years. But we call it fry sauce. You can also buy it from other companies in the west (I know Utah for sure) I think fry sauce is a better name — HlBRlD (@HlBRlD) April 11, 2018

As of Friday morning, over 700,000 people voted, with 55% in favor and 45% responding, “nah, I’ll make my own.”

Premixed condiments are nothing new. There’s sriracha mayo, peanut butter and jelly swirls, and, well, Thousand Island dressing. Heinz is likely making a good business decision, especially since its products have a solid reputation in the burger and fries game.