Bucking the trend of urban pop-ups, this menswear brand heads to Nashville

Many startups that first launched online have been dipping their toes into the world of brick and mortar by launching pop-up shops in big cities. Cases in point: Luggage brand Away launched a temporary store in Paris, fashion label AYR has a pop-up in Los Angeles, and Glossier took over a cafe in San Francisco.

Buck Mason, a menswear startup that focuses on rugged basics, is taking a different approach. It’s bringing a bus, dubbed The Open Road, to Nashville, Tennessee. It will set up outside White’s Merchantile store in the 12 South neighborhood until July 4. The company’s founders, Erik Allen and Sasha Koen, have been eager to bring their brand to the rest of the U.S. Over the last five years, they’ve heard from fans across the country who have asked the brand to open a store in their area.

To reach these fans, the founders say they plan to visit every state.