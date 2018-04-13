Knix wants to make the first teen bra designed by teens

If you think adult bras are poorly designed, you should try one made for teens. While there has been a lot of innovation over the last few years to build a better bra, with brands like ThirdLove and Evelyn & Bobbie rethinking the structure of women’s undergarments, teens have been largely left out of the conversation. Adolescent girls have very specific needs when it comes to bras. They need support in their chest, but too much compression is bad, because their bodies are growing.

Underwear startup Knix is taking on this challenge. The brand launched in 2013, with the mission of disrupting the intimates market by introducing the latest fabric innovation to bras and underwear. Starting yesterday, the brand is asking teens to take an online survey (found here) to collect insights about what their dream bra would look like, asking basic design questions about preferred style, color, and structure. Within the first 12 hours, it had over 10,000 responses from teens around the world.

The brand is also enlisting the help of five trailblazing teens: Jazz Jennings, one of the youngest transgender public figures; Mo’ne Davis, the first Little League player to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated; Jessica Universe, who created her own self-publishing label; Fiona Frills, founder of a makeup brand; and actress Bailee Madison. Each of these young women will help design a bra, using the survey results to guide them. Starting on August 1 and on the first day of each month until December, Knix will release the bras each of them creates.ES