Trump creates U.S. Post Office task force after attacking Amazon

President Trump on Thursday ordered the creation of the task force, which will look into the business practices at the United States Postal Service, including its pricing and policies, reports Bloomberg. Announcing the order, Trump said, “The USPS is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.” The creation of the task force comes almost two weeks after Trump lashed out on Twitter, attacking Amazon, saying it was draining the USPS of money it can’t afford to lose. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one White House source confirmed to Bloomberg that any recommendations the task force puts forward could affect Amazon.
While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018
…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018
Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018