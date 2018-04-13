Trump creates U.S. Post Office task force after attacking Amazon

President Trump on Thursday ordered the creation of the task force, which will look into the business practices at the United States Postal Service, including its pricing and policies, reports Bloomberg. Announcing the order, Trump said, “The USPS is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.” The creation of the task force comes almost two weeks after Trump lashed out on Twitter, attacking Amazon, saying it was draining the USPS of money it can’t afford to lose. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one White House source confirmed to Bloomberg that any recommendations the task force puts forward could affect Amazon.