How To Pitch A Role That Doesn’t Exist (Yet)

Building a fulfilling career is difficult. If you feel like you haven’t found your place, it might be that your ideal job doesn’t exist (yet).

Whether you see the opportunity for a new role with your current employer or you want to pitch one at another company, creating a dream role that doesn’t quite exist yet doesn’t have to be a mere pipe dream. As career and branding expert Wendi Weiner explains, nearly 70% of available jobs aren’t listed online, and nearly 80% are acquired or via networking. “Some professionals may still be hinged on the belief that if the job posting isn’t listed, there’s no job currently available. Sometimes it takes grit, guts, and glory to create the role that exists for you,” she adds.

Here’s how to create your dream job, straight from career experts:

Remember, Companies Are Always In Flux

Most companies are constantly in a state of change, Weiner says. This means they value employees who can not only go with the flow, but also develop creative solutions to recurring issues. As the priorities and goals of a business morphs over time, holes might become more apparent, giving you an opportunity to take on new responsibilities that extend your initial job descriptions.

“There are also variations of roles that spring into new pathways and opportunities for maximizing a skill set or even growing into a new niche,” she explains. “Companies appreciate innovation, and the ability to step outside of the comfort zone of that standard job title may be precisely what companies are looking for in the digital age.”

When Reaching Out Cold, Go High Up

Say you’ve been following a fitness brand for a decade and you use their interface daily, but they don’t have a content or an SEO strategy. Or maybe there’s a product that’s changed your life, but their website leaves a lot to the imagination. What gives? If you have the ability to tackle and solve these issues, let leadership know.