Cynthia Nixon blunts John Boehner’s curiously sudden support for marijuana reform

On Wednesday, Cynthia Nixon put out a video that outlined her reasons for supporting marijuana legalization in New York–namely, because such a move would mitigate racial disparities in marijuana arrest rates. Her proclamation was important, given that she is running for governor, but it was perhaps not surprising.

What was surprising is that John Boehner, the former Speaker of the House, had announced just hours earlier that he was joining the board of a cannabis company called Acreage Holdings, explaining that his “thinking on cannabis has evolved.” All this from a man who staunchly opposed marijuana legalization of any kind for years!

Nixon was not impressed by this epiphany. The gubernatorial candidate accused Boehner of trying to profit off the cannabis market:

Now that public opinion has shifted on marijuana, rich white men like Boehner and companies like Monsanto are trying to cash in. We can’t let them rake in profits while thousands of people, mostly people of color, continue to sit in jail for possession and use. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 12, 2018

Boehner’s turnaround isn’t insignificant, especially when Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn’t exactly easing up on the cannabis industry. But as I’ve written before, many people–especially rich, white men–view the cannabis industry as the cash pile to their Scrooge McDuck.

Nixon, on the other hand, has not only called attention to the racial disparities in marijuana-related arrests, but is also speaking out in favor of expunging the records of nonviolent offenders with marijuana convictions.