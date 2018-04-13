Nike’s Shoe Therapy, Deadpool’s Frozen Food: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

When it comes to historical record, corporations tend to look at their own past through rose-colored marketing glasses. No brand wants to relive its most sexist, racist ads of yesteryear, just like no company willingly talks about discrimination once found in its workplace. Of course, a lot of this is simply because advertising generally reflects societal norms, as do the policy and behavior within large companies. All of this is why P&G’s new short doc, The Words Matter, is such a refreshing piece of work.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the world’s biggest advertiser including sexual orientation into its corporate diversity policy, P&G teamed with CNN’s Great Big Story on a 20-minute doc that dives right into just how it happened. It’s far from a hand-holding skip down memory lane. Former employee and LGBTQ activist Michael Chanak, and a core team of fellow employees, petitioned the company for years to make it happen–and the film doesn’t shy away from the reasons it took so long to implement. At one point, Chamak remembers, “I’d walk down the hall and get called ‘faggot’ by some folks. That’s the work environment.”

It’s a strong piece of work, and by telling the story with warts and all, P&G actually made itself look even better. Onward!

P&G “The Words Matter”

What: A short film about how P&G added sexual orientation to its corporate diversity policy back in 1992.

Who: P&G, Great Big Story

Why we care: A fascinating, challenging, and ultimately heartwarming story that also happens to outline the business case for being as inclusive as possible.

