More women (and men) are reporting sexual harassment in 2018

Perhaps because of the attention from the #TimesUp and #MeToo movement s, workplace sexual harassment reports ticked up over the past year, according to one report. This year about one in three women (35%) reported being harassed on the job, where last year it was one out of every four.

Comparably compiled the anonymous responses of 24,034 men and women who use its platform and work at a variety of companies from major tech firms to small startups.

Another surprising uptick was in the number of men who say they have been victims of sexual harassment. It’s now 18%; last year that number was 7%. African-Americans still report the highest rates of having been sexually harassed at work (31%), and that number has climbed as well from 23% last year.LD