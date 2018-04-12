Lena Waithe Gets Mental With Sneaker Obsession In a New Nike Ad

What: A new Nike ad campaign that takes our sneaker obsession to the therapist couch.

Who: Nike, Dirty Robber

Why we care: First of all, Lena Waithe. Anything she’s involved in is worth checking out. Secondly, taking to the couch is an insightful and funny way to address our culture’s current obsession with sneakers, whether as an athletic tool or a fashion statement. Also, who knew marathoner Shalane Flanagan had acting chops and comedic timing to match her long distance running skills?

The waiting room, featuring Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, skateboarding legend Paul Rodriguez, San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman, and streetwear retailer Sean Wotherspoon, is the perfect set-up for subsequent spots.JB