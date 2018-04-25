Stop Waiting For Creative Inspiration And Manufacture It Instead

There are times when you really have to be creative. In many of these situations, you may feel stuck. Nothing is coming to mind. Every time you think about the problem, you get frustrated. And since frustration is painful, you procrastinate. Time ticks by. The deadline creeps closer. Still, inspiration eludes you while the anxiety crowds in.

The problem is that you’re waiting around for creative inspiration to strike. And who can blame you? The experience of a breakthrough insight is thrilling. One moment you’re lost; the next, you’re off to the races. No wonder the Greeks invented the Muses to personify this flash of creative energy, seemingly from on high.

The only thing, of course, is that’s not how it works. You can still be creative without being inspired. In reality, inspiration can be coaxed out of nothingness through your own deliberate effort. Here’s how to do it as painlessly as possible.

First, Be Patient

This is the hardest thing in the world when you’re on deadline, but there’s no way around it. For many of us, years of schooling instilled the idea that steady progress is the way to get anything done. Need to write a 10-page paper? Knock out two pages a day for five days. Each day you’ve got two more pages to show for your efforts.

When you need real insight, though–particularly for creative work–progress is discontinuous. For a long time, you have nothing. Then, after a moment of inspiration, you’re on the road to solving your problem. So it helps to realize that you actually are making progress on the problem, even though you have nothing to show for it.

I was given two years to put together the introductory course for a new degree program, called Human Dimensions of Organizations, that I’ve developed at the University of Texas at Austin. For the first 12 months, I had no idea how I was going to teach it. But I kept a smile on my face and tried to stay patient. I knew the problem was gestating somewhere in the back of my mind, and eventually I’d hit upon an idea. By intentionally working to maintain a positive attitude, my subconscious mind was able to keep working on it unimpeded by anxiety, even though I had no tangible proof that was actually happening. Patience isn’t passivity–it’s part of the creative process.