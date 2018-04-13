“Giants” Is The “Very Black” Digital Series Everyone Should Watch

If there’s one thing James Bland learned while creating his Emmy-nominated web series Giants, it’s that just because you’re great at wearing multiple hats, doesn’t make them any less heavy.

In season one, Bland maxed out his resume as the show’s lead actor, writer, director, executive producer, and editor–all while working full-time as a digital producer for TV Land. But going into season two, Bland knew for that sake of his creativity–and sanity–he would have to start delegating.

“‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together’–that was the idea going into season two,” Bland says. “There were times where in season one, the crew was so small that I would operate the slate, yell action, and then be in the scene. So as a result, my focus wasn’t there as a performer. I wasn’t able to go deep into this character because I was constantly having to switch from character to director to producer.”

Giants, which is part of Issa Rae’s production company Issa Rae Presents, follows three black millennial friends in L.A. as they grapple with issues like mental health and sexual identity. It’s the type of show, much like Rae’s Insecure and its web series predecessor The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, that speaks so directly and authentically to aspects of the black experience that remain underrepresented in film and TV.

“Giants is a show that we like to say is for the culture–a show that is very black and unapologetic in our blackness and our experience. But we knew that it could not be for entertainment purposes alone,” Bland says. “There’s a level of spirituality. There is a demand to really tackle social issues that are often stigmatized or trivialized particularly in communities of color. I did not want to sugarcoat anything.”

And to deliver on his mission statement for Giants, Bland had to distance himself from his vision while simultaneously holding the reins. For season two, Bland stepped out of the edit bay, brought on two producers, created a writers’ room, and got different directors for each episode.

“It’s important to have artists at every phase that you trust–it’s good to be able to take a step back and allow someone else to put their lens on it,” Bland says. “I’m really close to the project so I have strong opinions about the creative direction. However, the writers and the directors that I brought on were folks [whose opinions] I really value because I was a fan of their work on other projects. I didn’t always pull the ‘this is my show’ card.”