Amazon just made Ring’s smart doorbell a lot cheaper

Now that Amazon has finalized its acquisition of Ring, it’s slashing the cost of the smart doorbell to $100, down from about $150 previously. Ring’s doorbell has a built-in camera, intercom, and Wi-Fi connection, so you can see and talk to visitors from other devices. Amazon announced the acquisition, which reportedly cost $1 billion, in February.
Ring will still operate independently out of its Santa Monica headquarters, and CEO Jamie Siminoff says the company’s main goal is to reduce crime. Presumably that mission includes curbing package theft; speaking to CNet, Amazon devices and services head Dave Limp said the company would look “pretty closely” at integrating Ring with Amazon Key, which allows Amazon couriers to deliver packages inside the house.
Meanwhile, Amazon still refuses to sell Google’s competing Nest Hello doorbell cam or other new Nest products, so don’t bet on much integration between these two ecosystems moving forward.JN