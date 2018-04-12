Four Questions For Facebook That We Still Need Answers To

Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress this week. While many questions explored how Cambridge Analytica obtained the personal data Facebook kept on 87 million people, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot more at stake–from continued political manipulation to algorithmic bias–and we still need answers.

Unfortunately, Mr. Zuckerberg evaded many of the more hard-hitting questions, such as how Facebook collects data outside of their platform. For a company that knows just about everything about its users, “I don’t know” is an especially ironic and unacceptable answer.

Here are four critical questions that we haven’t heard clear answers to yet:

1) How can people easily opt-out of being tracked across the Web by Facebook via their hidden web trackers?

Little known to the public, Facebook operates a massive hidden tracker network outside of Facebook. Their trackers are lurking behind about 25% of the top million sites, from People.com to CVS.com–websites where consumers don’t expect to be tracked by Facebook.

People deserve an easy way to opt-out of all this hidden tracking, and Zuckerberg has so far ducked all questions related it.

Even for non-Facebook users, Facebook still creates “shadow profiles” on them based on their browsing history. (So does Google, which has trackers lurking behind about 75% of sites.)