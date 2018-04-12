Deadpool Does Product Marketing In The Deadpooliest Way Possible

Who: Devour, Wildness, 20th Century Fox

Why we care: Thanks to the wacky and insanely successful marketing efforts around the first Deadpool film, we’re accustomed to, even expecting, some pretty wild marketing from 20th Century Fox ahead of Deadpool 2. So far, the various teasers and trailers have largely delivered. But here we get our first taste of Deadpool as product tie-in pitchman, and it thankfully keeps his fourth wall-busting self-awareness firmly intact.

While its box office rival Solo: a Star Wars Story went with a full Denny’s menu, Deadpool goes a bit more obscure with Devour frozen sandwiches. Not quite Happy Meal territory, but targeting people with a passion for microwave munchies is perhaps a better choice for a character with a penchant for giddy profanity and bloody death moves.