A wanted man in China has been caught because of facial recognition software

The man was reportedly caught after facial recognition software running on cameras at a concert identified him, reports AbacusNews. That’s despite there being over 50,000 people attending the concert, which took place in Nanchang, China. Law enforcement in the country has increasingly been turning to facial recognition software to surveil the public for persons of interest. While the feat of the facial recognition technologies is impressive, it is increasingly raising alarm from privacy advocates who say governments that use the technology are at risk of turning society into one resembling George Orwell’s 1984.MG