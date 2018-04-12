Twitter replaces handgun emoji with a water gun

While gun control in real life may be a pipe dream, the same isn’t true for the world of emojis. Now Twitter has followed Apple, Samsung, and WhatsApp and is ditching the handgun emoji for a water gun, reports Emojipedia. The replacement of Twitter’s gun emoji with a water gun comes at a time when the social network is trying to get a handle on the hate speech, extremist behavior, and bullying sometimes found on its site. It also, of course, comes after growing calls for increased gun control after the Parkland school shooting earlier this year.MG