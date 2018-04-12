Hey Siri, is anyone buying Apple’s HomePod?

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the answer is not really. Apple is said to have cut HomePod orders with Inventec, the manufacture that assembles the device for the company. The production cuts come after Apple lowered its sales forecasts for the smart speaker after the initial sales momentum upon its launch quickly slowed down. Matter of fact, some Apple Store workers have said Apple is selling as few as 10 units of the HomePod a day per store and that inventory is beginning to pile up. While the smart speaker has been praised for its sound quality, customers have complained about the high $349 price tag, Siri’s usefulness, and the lack of native support for music services like Spotify.MG
