Gmail is getting a major redesign

Users of Google’s Gmail platform will be excited to hear the email service is about to get a major new redesign. Now Android Authority has posted screenshots of Gmail’s new UI. The revamped Gmail will take its design cues from the company’s Material Design as well as its new bubble design. Besides the design changes, the new Gmail will feature smart replies and the ability to snooze emails, as well as a sidebar of plug-ins that gives users quick access to Google apps like Calendar and Keep. Users can also expect to see a revamped Tasks app built into Gmail’s main window. As for when the revamped Gmail will launch, it’s likely to see the light of day in time for Google I/O in May.